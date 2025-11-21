Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Conn. Banking Chief Says Private School Fraud Topped $5.1M

By Aaron Keller ( November 21, 2025, 3:57 PM EST) -- Putnam Science Academy, a private high school in Northeastern Connecticut, owes an additional investor money in what is alleged to have been an affinity fraud scheme that topped $5.1 million, according to an amended order by the state banking commissioner....

