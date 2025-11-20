Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FirstEnergy Must Pay $250M In Ohio Bribery Scandal Fallout

By George Woolston ( November 20, 2025, 6:24 PM EST) -- FirstEnergy Corp.'s Ohio utilities were ordered to pay a combined $250.7 million in restitution to customers and civil forfeitures by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio as part of the commission's investigation in response to the massive bribery scheme behind a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear energy plants....

