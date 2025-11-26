A Redirection For AIA Proceedings Under New USPTO Director

By Deborah Sterling and Jacqueline Bonilla ( November 26, 2025, 5:40 PM EST) -- As many know, change is afoot at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Inter partes reviews and post-grant reviews, in particular, have seen major procedural changes. One noteworthy shift relates to what happens at the institution phase, when the board determines whether to go forward with an IPR or PGR....