NY Medical Cannabis Cos. Say State Flubbed Enforcement

By Sam Reisman ( November 20, 2025, 7:20 PM EST) -- The large, vertically integrated companies that make up New York's medical cannabis trade have accused New York's marijuana regulators in state court of failing to halt the flow of illicit pot products into the state's regulated marketplace....

