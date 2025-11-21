Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto Orgs. Call On White House To Spur Agency Guidance

By Aislinn Keely ( November 20, 2025, 8:51 PM EST) -- A coalition of more than 65 crypto-focused organizations penned a letter to President Donald Trump asking the White House to encourage federal agencies to stop prosecuting developers of decentralized software, exempt decentralized projects from certain rules and clarify tax treatment....

