CFPB Will Shift Remaining Lawsuits Over To DOJ

By Jon Hill ( November 20, 2025, 10:53 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will be handing off its enforcement lawsuits and other litigation to the U.S. Department of Justice as the Trump administration prepares for the consumer agency to run out of money, Law360 has learned....

