Sidley, Skadden Aid $2.3B Sale Of Medical Imaging Biz

By Dawood Fakhir ( November 21, 2025, 1:47 PM GMT) -- Private equity firm Hg said Friday that it has agreed to sell medical imaging software company Intelerad to GE Healthcare for $2.3 billion deal as it seeks to enhance its cloud-enabled and artificial intelligence capabilities....

