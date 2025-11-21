UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

By Laura Stewart Liberty ( November 21, 2025, 6:25 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen Clyde & Co. face a claim from Yorkshire firm GWB Harthills, a property developer previously investigated over suspected bribery and corruption sue the general counsel and solicitor to HM Revenue and Customs, and sportswear giant Gymshark bring an intellectual property claim against its co-founder's rival company, AYBL.  ...

