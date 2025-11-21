Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Atty Group Urges Collective Response To Hemp Ban

By Sam Reisman ( November 21, 2025, 6:39 PM EST) -- A professional association of cannabis attorneys said Friday it is opposed to the recriminalization of hemp cannabinoid products that is due to take effect in about one year, and urged all stakeholders to come together to help shape policy favorable to the broader cannabis industry....

