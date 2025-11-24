Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trusts' Identical $2M Tax Bills Don't Add Up, Tax Court Told

By Anna Scott Farrell ( November 24, 2025, 1:06 PM EST) -- A pair of related trusts challenged nearly $2 million each in taxes and penalties, telling the U.S. Tax Court that the Internal Revenue Service had asserted identical deficiencies despite making different adjustments to the respective tax returns....

