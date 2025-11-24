Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-US Bank Team Seeks Charter For 'Digital First' Valt Bank

By Aislinn Keely ( November 24, 2025, 5:56 PM EST) -- A proposed digital bank built by a group of former U.S. Bank employees has filed for a national charter with the help of its Otteson Shapiro counsel to offer both traditional banking and advisory services aimed at "digitally oriented" businesses....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies