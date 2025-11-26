Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Split 6th Circ. Shields Baker Donelson, Not City Councilman

By Matt Perez ( November 26, 2025, 4:50 PM EST) -- In a published opinion, the Sixth Circuit has found that Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC is shielded by qualified immunity as outside counsel for the city of Nashville in litigation over the law firm's firing of a city election commission chair and member of the firm....

