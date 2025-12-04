Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Minn. Financial Abuse Law Should Prompt Operational Review

By Tony Moch and Jessica Lindstrom ( December 3, 2025, 3:27 PM EST) -- This past legislative session, Minnesota enacted a new statute, Statute 609.2334, creating an order-for-protection mechanism specifically targeting the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults. Beginning Jan. 1, courts across the state are authorized to issue protective orders aimed at preventing, mitigating or halting suspected or ongoing financial exploitation....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms