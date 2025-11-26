Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nurse For App-Based Health Co. Can't Revive Retaliation Suit

By Grace Elletson ( November 26, 2025, 1:23 PM EST) -- A Washington appeals court refused to revive a nurse's suit claiming she was fired from an app-based medical provider for complaining that it underpaid and overworked independent contractors, ruling she failed to show her termination was because of her concerns rather than reports that she was unprofessional....

