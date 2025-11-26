Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Pot Legalization Campaign Will Not Appeal Court Order

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 26, 2025, 6:23 PM EST) -- The sponsor of a proposed ballot initiative seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida said it would not challenge a Tallahassee judge's decision allowing the secretary of state to invalidate roughly 200,000 petition signatures, saying it had collected more than enough to get its initiative before voters....

