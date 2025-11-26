Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Panel Tosses Domestic Violence Charge Over Definition

By Parker Quinlan ( November 26, 2025, 5:31 PM EST) -- An Ohio state appeals court on Wednesday overturned a man's domestic violence conviction for threatening his sister's boyfriend, finding that the two men are not related under the definition used by the state's domestic violence law....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections