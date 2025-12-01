Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Weil Guides Brookfield On $900M Italian Machinery Biz Deal

By Al Barbarino ( December 1, 2025, 4:49 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP-advised Brookfield said on Monday it has agreed to buy Italy's Fosber, a maker of machinery and services for the corrugated packaging industry, in a deal that values the company at about $900 million....

