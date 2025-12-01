Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Libertarian Orgs. Tell Justices Cannabis Ban Is Outdated

By Sam Reisman ( December 1, 2025, 4:37 PM EST) -- A pair of libertarian advocacy groups have filed friend-of-the-court briefs urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging the federal prohibition on marijuana, arguing that a 20-year-old precedent wrongly expanded Congress' power to regulate intrastate commerce....

