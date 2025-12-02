Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chevron Unit Entitled To $80M In Tax Credits, Tax Court Told

By Anna Scott Farrell ( December 2, 2025, 2:51 PM EST) -- A Chevron subsidiary and chemicals supplier that operates internationally is entitled to more than $80 million in tax credits for energy investments and research related to plastics production, the company has told the U.S. Tax Court in challenging denials by the Internal Revenue Service....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies