US Steel Agrees To Fine Over Monongahela River Oil Slicks

By Matthew Santoni ( December 2, 2025, 4:27 PM EST) -- U.S. Steel will pay the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection $135,000 and take several steps to monitor and mitigate discharges of oily, greasy sheens from its Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant into the Monongahela River, the DEP announced Tuesday....

