Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Global GDP Growth Fragile Due To Tariffs, OECD Says

By Josh White ( December 3, 2025, 6:37 PM GMT) -- The global economy's gross domestic product growth in 2026 will be fragile due to the impact of U.S. tariffs and countertariffs, as well as other trade barriers, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies