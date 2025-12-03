Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Backs Nixing ABA Role As 'Gatekeeper' For Texas Bar

By Lynn LaRowe ( December 3, 2025, 3:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has endorsed a proposal from the Texas Supreme Court to abandon a rule requiring graduation from a law school approved by the American Bar Association for admittance to the state bar, saying the organization's "accreditation monopoly" hurts competition and consumers....

