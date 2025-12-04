Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Baldwin Group Buying CAC In Nearly $1.4B Insurance Deal

By Al Barbarino ( December 3, 2025, 12:47 PM EST) -- Tampa, Florida-based The Baldwin Group said it has agreed to purchase CAC Group in a transaction valued at up to $1.346 billion, expanding the insurance broker's specialty capabilities and creating one of the largest independent advisory platforms in the U.S....

