Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK VAT Take Rose 2%, More Traders Registered, HMRC Says

By Kevin Pinner ( December 3, 2025, 3:36 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's collection of value-added tax rose 2% in the most recent fiscal year as the country ended a decline in the number of registered traders despite having fewer than eight years ago, HM Revenue & Customs said Wednesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies