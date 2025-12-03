Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Appeals Panel Asks How Loveland Residents' Suit Isn't Moot

By Zach Dupont ( December 3, 2025, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel Wednesday pressed an attorney representing a group of citizens and former council members for the city of Loveland about how their case is not rendered moot by the city's decision to walk back the 2023 city council vote that led to the lawsuit....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms