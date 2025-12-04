Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Atty Accused Of Using AI 'Hallucinations' Sanctioned

By Rae Ann Varona ( December 3, 2025, 7:02 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has ordered an attorney accused of including artificial intelligence "hallucinations" in a client's opening brief to pay $7,500 to the court, saying in a published opinion that the attorney is subject to sanctions for inaccuracies, regardless of whether they were the result of AI....

