SEC Investor Panel Presses For Corporate AI Disclosures

By Jessica Corso ( December 4, 2025, 7:49 PM EST) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission working group is urging the agency to adopt regulations that could standardize the way publicly traded companies report the way they use artificial intelligence, arguing Thursday that investors are not always being kept informed about the risks of the technology....

