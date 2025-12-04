Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Treasury To Float Guidance For Budget Bill's Int'l Provisions

By Natalie Olivo ( December 4, 2025, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced plans Thursday to issue regulations for international tax provisions that were modified under the federal budget bill in July, including guidance to help corporations calculate foreign tax credits on certain types of overseas income....

