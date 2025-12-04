Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Squires Clarifies Points On Patent Eligibility Declarations

By Adam Lidgett ( December 4, 2025, 7:31 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires is reminding applicants that they can file declarations explaining why their patents are eligible under Section 101 of the Patent Act and that examiners need to consider them when filed. ...

