Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Rule Update May Mean Simpler PFAS Reports, Faster Timeline

By Gregory Berlin and Andrea Galvez ( December 9, 2025, 4:20 PM EST) -- On Nov. 13, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed revisions to the Toxic Substances Control Act's per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances reporting rule that would substantially narrow reporting obligations, but would significantly accelerate the timeline for data submissions....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies