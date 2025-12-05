Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cancer Detection Biz Going Public Via $1.1B SPAC Merger

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( December 5, 2025, 4:56 PM EST) -- Cancer detection company Freenome Holdings Inc. announced plans Friday to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. in a deal that gives the combined business a post-transaction equity value of $1.1 billion and was built by three law firms....

