High Court Won't Review Former Denver Firefighter's ADA Suit

By Grace Elletson ( December 8, 2025, 11:43 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will not rethink the dismissal of an ex-firefighter's disability bias suit alleging he was forced to retire because the city of Denver gave him work that aggravated a hand injury, leaving intact a Tenth Circuit ruling that shut down his case....

