Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

3 New Jersey Bills To Watch In 2026

By George Woolston ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- New Jersey legislators will be busy in 2026 as Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill takes the reins from outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy, while eagle-eyed policy wonks, anti-corruption advocates and environmental groups will be sure to keep close watch as proposals from 2025 make their way through the halls of Trenton....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®