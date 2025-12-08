Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Advise Antero Natural Gas Asset Buy From HG Energy

By Nate Beck ( December 8, 2025, 5:49 PM EST) -- With Vinson & Elkins LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advising, natural gas company Antero Resources Corp. announced an expansion on Monday by paying $2.8 billion for assets from HG Energy, while an affiliate reached a separate $1.1 billion acquisition deal with the privately held company....

