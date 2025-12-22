Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

2025 Was A Policy Year Like No Other For Immigration Attys

By Britain Eakin ( December 22, 2025, 2:50 PM EST) -- The changes to immigration policies came so fast and furious this year that attorneys found themselves fielding regular panicked calls from clients, navigating seemingly endless visa, work authorization and enforcement upheaval and churning out urgent updates for clients like never before....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies