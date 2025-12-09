Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sens. Eye Final Stretch To Wrap Crypto Market Structure Bill

By Aislinn Keely ( December 9, 2025, 1:49 PM EST) -- Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said Tuesday that she's hoping to share a draft of a crypto market structure bill by the end of the week, but she may have to "cajole the White House" on ethics language and the appointment of Democrats to federal derivatives and securities agencies to get the bill across the finish line....

