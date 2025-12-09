Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Wrongdoing By County In Valuation Row, Md. Court Says

By Sanjay Talwani ( December 9, 2025, 2:18 PM EST) -- A Maryland man failed to exhaust his administrative remedies or show that county authorities committed constitutional violations when he appealed his property's valuation, the Appellate Court of Maryland said, affirming a lower court decision....

