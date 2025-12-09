Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. AG Targets Pediatric Org. In Gender-Affirming Care Suit

By Hannah Albarazi ( December 9, 2025, 10:21 PM EST) -- The office of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sued the American Academy for Pediatrics along with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and the Endocrine Society in Florida state court Tuesday for allegedly misleading the public about the safety of gender-affirming care for minors....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies