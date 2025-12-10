Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Weil, Reed Smith Build WTW's Newfront Buy For Up To $1.3B

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( December 10, 2025, 1:20 PM EST) -- Advisory, brokerage and solutions company WTW, advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, announced Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Reed Smith LLP-led broker Newfront for up to $1.3 billion in a deal that will expand WTW's reach in the middle market and presence in technology, fintech and life sciences....

