Australia Issues Guidance On Tax Transparency Exemptions

By Kevin Pinner ( December 10, 2025, 3:12 PM EST) -- Australia will consider granting exemptions to public country-by-country reporting of tax information to companies that can demonstrate their compliance would reveal commercially sensitive information, violate Australian or foreign laws or negatively impact national security, according to final guidance issued by the Australian Taxation Office....

