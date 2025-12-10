Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Regulate AI With Existing Regs, Financial Industry Lobby Says

By Sarah Jarvis ( December 10, 2025, 5:51 PM EST) -- The Financial Services Institute on Wednesday recommended that regulators apply existing rules and standards to artificial intelligence, saying they should use new rules only when AI brings "genuinely new issues or significantly alters existing risks."...

Attached Documents

