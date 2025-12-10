Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Estonia Blocks OECD Adopting US' Global Min. Tax Exemption

By Kevin Pinner ( December 10, 2025, 6:16 PM EST) -- Estonia formally opposed the U.S. government's proposed exemption for American companies from the 15% global minimum tax's international provisions during an adoption procedure held by the OECD, the country's Ministry of Finance said Wednesday, blocking the adoption for now....

