Wyoming Charts New Legal Path To Launch Frontier Token

By Aislinn Keely ( December 10, 2025, 8:37 PM EST) -- When a former federal prosecutor, now cryptocurrency regulator, was tasked with writing the rules to govern the first state-issued stablecoin, she looked to the U.S. Constitution and Wyoming's own laws to ensure the legality of the project rather than Congress' stablecoin law....

