Wash. Fines Insurer $350K For 'Sharing Ministry' Health Plans

By Ben Adlin ( December 12, 2025, 9:21 PM EST) -- Washington Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer has announced a $350,000 fine against a Texas-based insurer and other businesses over "healthcare sharing ministry" memberships that her office claimed violated state law by excluding coverage of preexisting conditions and services such as abortion....

