Adapting To Private Practice: 5 Tips From Ex-SEC Unit Chief

By Dabney O’Riordan ( January 26, 2026, 1:57 PM EST) -- Attorneys frequently transition from government work to private practice during changes in administration, encountering challenges and surprises as they do so. In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys who made that move in the last few years reflect on how they adapted to law firm life, and discuss tips for others. If you are interested in writing about your experience, please email expertanalysis@law360.com....