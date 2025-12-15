Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ohio Gov. To Designate Synthetic Kratom Extract Illegal Drug

By Jonathan Capriel ( December 15, 2025, 7:20 PM EST) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is looking to immediately ban synthetic kratom compounds while simultaneously seeking to either ban or heavily regulate the active ingredient in "natural kratom," citing serious public health concerns....

