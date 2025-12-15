Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sen. Tim Scott's Ex-Chief Of Staff Joins Holland & Hart

By Jack Rodgers ( December 15, 2025, 2:49 PM EST) -- Holland & Hart LLP has tapped the former chief of staff for Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to serve as a senior director of federal affairs in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, according to a Monday announcement....

