Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investment Firms Nab Quipt Home Medical In $260M Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( December 15, 2025, 4:52 PM EST) -- Medical equipment provider Quipt Home Medical Corp. on Monday announced plans to go private after being purchased by a special purpose acquisition vehicle funded by investment firms Kingswood Capital Management and Forager Capital Management in a deal that values the company at $260 million and was built by three law firms....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies