ABA Flags AI Fears: Making Attys 'Worse At Their Jobs'

By Steven Lerner ( December 15, 2025, 4:01 PM EST) -- The erosion of skills for junior associates, deepfakes as evidence in court and the lack of technical knowledge in law firms were among the top fears and challenges listed by the American Bar Association in a new report about artificial intelligence in the legal profession....

