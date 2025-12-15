Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Europe Seen As Top Tech M&A Prospect For 2026

By Al Barbarino ( December 15, 2025, 4:32 PM EST) -- Europe has quietly become tech dealmakers' top hunting ground, as global tech mergers and acquisitions values skyrocketed more than 72% in the first three quarters of the year, according to a new global survey from Morrison Foerster LLP....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies